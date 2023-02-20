Thailand Sets 2027 Target For 100% Reuse Of Plastic

The government has emphasized the importance of managing plastic waste, which has had increasingly negative effects on the environment. It is now urging all sides to work towards reducing the use of plastic and eventually meeting the goal of reusing 100% of plastic waste by 2027.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has implemented policy and continuous assessments to address the issue of plastic waste management, as well as develop long-term solutions for the country. The national aim is to achieve 100% efficiency in plastic recycling by 2027, as outlined in the roadmap for plastic waste management from 2018-2030.

The private sector in Thailand has been participating in plastic waste management by utilizing upcycling technology to raise the value of plastic waste and transform it into high-value products, such as fabric fibers. In addition, the public has been encouraged to separate waste at the source, and there have been efforts to increase awareness of food safety due to the negative impacts of microplastics.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) and the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion have been collaborating to promote an environment for the effective and sustainable management of plastic waste. They have also been working with the public and private sectors to achieve Thailand’s goals of reducing plastic waste and preserving the environment.

One key initiative has been the ’Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags’ campaign, which encourages people to reduce or stop using single-use plastic bags. The PCD noted that the campaign was met with overwhelming support, with more than 90% of the population agreeing that reducing single-use plastic bags is a crucial issue. In total, 14.3 billion plastic bags – or 81,531 tons – were prevented from entering the waste system.

The success of these initiatives reflects a growing awareness among the Thai public of the importance of addressing the plastic waste crisis. With continued efforts from both the government and the private sector, Thailand can expect to move towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

(Source: – NNT)

