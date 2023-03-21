Thailand To Build 7 New Airports

The Department of Airports (DOA) plans to spend 50 billion baht on the development of seven new regional airports in around Thailand, in Nakhon Pathom, Bueng Khan, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Phayao, Phatthalung and Satun provinces, reports DailyNews.

The department wants to boost connectivity and provide more travel options for Thais and foreign tourists.

New airports around Thailand’s lesser-known locations have been in the pipeline for years but faced delays due to the pandemic. Now, the department is making good progress…

Nakhon Pathom Airport

Half of the DOA’s budget will be spent on the construction of a 25 billion baht airport in Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand. Feasibility studies are already complete.

The airport will be built on 3,500 rai of land in Bang Len district and Nakhon Chai Sri district, around 50 kilometres away from Bangkok. The airport will sport a 45 x 2,500 metre runway.

The department is completing further Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports before construction begins.

Bueng Kan Airport

The DOA completed the feasibility studies for the construction of a 3.1 billion baht airport on 2,500 rai of land in Pong Puea and Wisist subdistricts, Mueang district, Bueng Kan province, northeast Thailand.

The airport will be located around 12 kilometres from the province’s clock tower and around a 15 minute drive from the city.

Design is underway for a 45 x 2,500 metre runway, and EIA reports and procurement plans are underway. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and the airport could be open for service by 2027.

Mukdahan Airport

Another Isaan airport. the DOA plans to spend 5 billion baht on the instruction of an airport in Kham Pa Lai subdistrict, Mueang District, Mukdahan province, on around 2,000 rai of land 20 kilometres away from Mukdahan City.

Similarly, EIAs and design plans for the runway and passenger terminals are underway. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and the airport is expected to open for service in 2027.

Satun Airport

Feasibility studies are complete for the construction of a 4.1 billion baht airport in Satun Province in southern Thailand. The DOA says they found a suitable location to the northwest of the city covering 2,797 rai of land in Chebilang subdistrict in Mueang district.

The procurement process and EIA reports are underway. Construction is planned to start in 2026 and the airport could be open for service 2028.

Kalasin, Phayao and Phatthalung Airports

Feasibility studies are underway for three more airports – Kalasin in northeast Thailand, Phayao in northern Thailand and Phatthalung in southern Thailand.

Locals have requested that the 2 billion baht Isaan airport be called “Sarasin” because it will service both Kalasin and Maha Sarakham provinces.

The DOA set a budget of 4.4 billion baht for the construction of Phayao airport in Dok Kham Tai district, around 18 kilometres from the city, with a 45 x 2,500 metre runway.

Finally, the department set a tentative budget of 3.075 billion baht for the construction of Phatthalung Airport but is still looking for a suitable location for construction. One possible site is nearby Phatthalung Rice Research Centre by Songkhla Lake in Mueang district, about 10 kilometres from Phatthalung City.

(Source: – The Thaiger)