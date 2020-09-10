Thailand To Finalize Entry Plan For Foreign Visitors By October

Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

Thailand is planning to reopen to long-term foreign visitors to help revive an ailing tourism sector and save millions of jobs.

A plan to be submitted to the government for approval and targeted to be finalized before the end of October seeks to allow visitors coming through its international airports provided they do a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the port of entry before being allowed to travel freely, according to Thosaporn Sirisumphand, secretary of the Center for Economic Situation Administration.

Thailand, one of the economies reliant on tourism, is facing its worst contraction this year.

(Source: – Bloomberg)

