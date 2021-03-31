Thailand To Introduce New Road Checkpoints From 1 April – Here’s What You Need To Know

The D-Day for the new style Royal Thai Police checkpoints on the Thai roads is tomorrow – April 1st.

And Thaivisa reports that it is no joke – the RTP will be keeping a watch on themselves as much as the public.

Naew Na reported in their headline that drunks, drug users and street racers would need to watch out.

But the police would also need to make sure they are following new RTP chief Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk’s new checkpoint regulations to the letter.

His deputy in charge of special ops Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat said that it was all about transparency and public confidence.

Mobile CCTV cameras will be in operation to make sure that everything is above board.

This along with tech like helmet and body cams will ensure the police are doing their job properly and the public who are caught won’t have loopholes to escape justice.

In addition to clear signage at the stops, there will be the 1599 hotline number clearly visiible so the public can report any RTP wrongdoing. The number of the local chief will also be on display.

All traffic, alcohol, pollution and crime checkpoints will follow Suwat’s new policies, part of the TPCC – Traffic Police Checkpoint Control measures.

