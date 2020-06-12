Thailand To Lift Curfew, Allow Alcohol Sales In Restaurants, Hotels on Monday 15 June

Thailand will lift the night time curfew on 15 June, as well as allow the sales of alcohol in restaurants.

Natapanu Nopakun Deputy Spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that the the Prime Minsiter had agreed in prinicple to lift the night time curfew from next Monday, however, the emergency decree will remain in place.

Regarding the sale of alcohol, pubs, bars and karaokes will remain closed, but restaurants, eateries and hotels are allowed to serve alcohol from 15 June.

Thailand’s ban on international arrivals also remains in place, Mr Natapanu said.

(Source: Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...