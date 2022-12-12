Thailand To Turn Chilly For Seven Days From Tuesday

Warmer clothing may be needed for at least a week as most of Thailand will see the weather turn noticeably cooler from tomorrow (Tuesday).

A strong cold front from China will cover the northern part of Thailand from tomorrow until Saturday and this will cause temperatures to fall 3-6oC in most of Thailand, except in the southern region which will face heavy rain, according to the Meteorological Department.

The mercury in the north-eastern region is forecast to drop by 4-6oC, while the temperature in the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, is expected to fall by 3-5oC.

Another strong cold front is forecast to arrive over most parts of Thailand, except the southern region, on Sunday and this will extend the cold weather for several more days until the front weakens.

Meanwhile, in the south, people are advised to brace for heavy rain, which may cause flooding or overflows from natural waterways, due to the low pressure cell and moderate north-easterly monsoon, which is covering the Gulf of Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the southern region.

The cold weather during the long weekend saw tourists flocking to mountainous retreats, such as the Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai and the Khao Phanoen Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province.

