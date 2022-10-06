Thailand Voted No.3 in ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’

Thailand was voted No.3 best country in the world totravel to in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine. Europe dominated the list of 48 countries, with Thailand and Singapore the only Southeast Asian nations to make the top 10.

Thousands of people voted in numerous ‘best of’ lists… best countries, cities, islands, resorts, hotels, etc. Thai locations ranked highly in several categories…

Top 10 Countries In The World 2022

Portugal 91.22 Japan 91.17 Thailand 90.46 Singapore 90.09 India 90.01 Greece 89.79 Denmark 89.62 The United Kingdom 89.12 Italy 89.12 New Zealand 89.01

Readers also voted for “Best Cities In The World” to travel to, where Bangkok came in fourth place.

Top 10 Best Cities In The World 2022

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico 92.94 Singapore 89.49 Victoria, Canada 89.46 Bangkok, Thailand 89.36 San Sebastian, Spain 89.15 Tokyo, Japan 88.32 Merida, Mexico 88.30 Quebec City, Canada 88.29 Cape Town, South Africa 88.27 Mumbai, India 88.27

Top Islands In Asia 2022

Boracay, Philippines 95.13 Bali, Indonesia 93.9 Koh Samui, Thailand 92.13 Langkawi, Malaysia 90.97 Phuket, Thailand 90.88 Phu Quoc, Vietnam 89.77 Sri Lanka 89.17 Palawan, Philippines 88.99 Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan 83 Phi Phi Islands, Thailand 76.41

There has never been a better time to explore these desirable locations since Thailand removed all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions and requirements on October 1.

