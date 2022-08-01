Thailand Wildlife

Gibbons can be found in national parks throughout Thailand, and they are one seriously cool ape. Gibbons are incredible tree swingers – they can swing as far as 15m in one swing and at a speed of 55km per hour. Whilst it might be hard to spot them high up in the trees, their call is easily distinguishable and can even be heard up to a kilometer away.

Few who have ever been in the water with a manta ray will ever forget it. Diving is popular in Thailand, and if you can time it correctly then you’ll get the opportunity to swim alongside these majestic giants of the water. With some growing up to seven meters in length, the best places to try and see them are the Similan Islands in off the west coast of Thailand, where they’ll come and stay for a few weeks.

Whale sharks

© WaterFrame / Alamy Stock Photo