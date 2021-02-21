ThailandPlus: Tracking App Now Mandatory For Foreign Tourists

Image: Thailand PRD

Foreign tourists who have received the certificate of entry to Thailand are now required to download the ThailandPlus app, prior to their arrival, the Thai government has confirmed.

The app, which works similar to GPS, will enable officials to know the whereabouts of foreign tourists during their stay in Thailand in the event of a new outbreak of COVID-19.

First announced in November last year, the app has been developed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization).

According to the Government Public Relations Department, the app “will create confidence among foreign tourists about their health and safety and help contain the spread of COVID-19 infection”.

“With this application, the authorities will be able to reach out to individuals sooner and will also alert local officials, if there is a high risk of transmission. Thai embassies and consulates overseas will provide foreign visitors to Thailand with information about how to download ThailandPlus”, the government said.

“ThailandPlus functions like the Mor Chana app, but it will link to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the certificate of entry of the arriving foreign tourists, for screening and tracing, from their arrival in Thailand”.

The government said “the application would not infringe on the visitors’ right to privacy but would enhance COVID-19 tracing”.

In December, the Tourism Authority of Thailand shared the video below explaining how the application will work.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...