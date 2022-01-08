Thailand’s COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge With 8,263 New Cases

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (January 8th) reported 8,263 new COVID-19 cases, 2,865 recoveries and 14 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 8,153. Prisons: 110

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,2865

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,232,176

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,163,836

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,261,039 with 21,813 deaths.

The news comes as The Thai Ministry of Public Health urged the public to refrain from drinking alcohol, visiting poorly ventilated areas, and doing other risky activities to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, stated late this week that the number of cases of Covid-19 in Thailand has increased significantly after the New Year holidays as predicted.

(Source: – Asean Now)

