Thailand’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 5,775 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (January 6) reported 5,775 new COVID-19 cases, 2,673 recoveries and 11 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,698. Prisons: 77

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,673

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,216,387

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,158,076

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,245,250 with 21,780 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand is facing the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sooner than anticipated, with the curve of infections on a steep rise and body temperature scanners installed in most offices and public venues not catching asymptomatic cases, said Dr. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of Medical Services today (Wednesday).

Dr. Somsak was quoting a forecast by Dr. Sunt Srianthumrong, a special lecturer at the Graduate School of Environmental Development Administration of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

(Source: – Asean Now)

