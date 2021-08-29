Thailand’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 20,000 For 8th Successive Day

A health worker prepares to administer the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 20,000 for an 8th successive day on Sunday (Aug 29).

According to data released by the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand reported 16,536 new cases, 328 of which were linked to prisons.

The daily death toll while still high, also fell from from Saturday, with 264 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 20,927 people were discharged having made a full recovery, pointing to the ongoing improvement of the COVID-19 situation throughout the country.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Thailand had administered a record number of vaccinations in a single day.

On Friday, a total of 915,738 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Thailand, the highest number of vaccines administered since the vaccination campaign started on February 28.

Sunday’s COVID-19 figures brings the total number of cases in the country to 1,174,091 with 11,143 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over 30 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Thailand.

(Source: – Asean Now)

