Thailand’s Home Internet Fastest In The World

Broadband connections in Thailand are the fastest in the world, the latest Speedtest Global Index shows.

In December alone, Thailand topped the list with broadband speeds averaging at 308.35 megabits per second (mbps),

overtaking Singapore and Hong Kong, where the internet speeds average at 245.31mbps and 226.80mbps, respectively.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s mobile internet speed rose 11 positions, ranking 33 fastest in the world. The top three countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds are Qatar, UAE and South Korea, respectively.

According to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Thailand had 50.1 million internet users in 2018, up from 47.55 million in 2018 and 45.18 million in 2017.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...