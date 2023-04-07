Thailand’s Koh Kradan Voted Best Beach On Earth

Thailand’s unspoiled Koh Kradan island off the coast ofTrang province was ranked the best of the ‘Top 100 Beaches on Earth 2023‘ by the UK website World Beach Guide.

Four other Thai beaches made the top 100 including Railay Beach in Krabi province (9), Freedom Beach in Phuket (18), Laem Beach on Koh Yao Yai island in Phang Nga province (21) and Tanot Bay Beach on Koh Tao island in Surat Thani province (44).

Koh Kradan is arguably the most picturesque of the 40 Trang Islands lying off Thailand’s Andaman Coast and comes without the hustle and bustle of popular tourist destinations like Koh Phi Phi or Phuket.

Unlike the nearby Koh Muk island, Koh Kradang has no village or local life. There are only small resorts and a minimart, and the rest of the island is part of Hat Chao Mai National Park.

The World Beach Guide named Koh Kradan the best beach on earth by nature of its largely untouched natural beauty, clear waters, powder-like sand, and noiseless atmosphere.

The island’s main beach is Paradise Beach, home to 1.5 kilometres of white sand and turquoise waters. On the west side of the island, there is a small rocky beach called Sunset Beach accessible by a path in the forest.

World Beach Guide said…

“The waters of the Andaman Sea which surround the island are relatively sheltered and shallow, which means they are always warm i.e., ideal for swimming. On top of that they are crystal clear making for some excellent snorkelling in the protected waters.

“One thing to note though is the water is very shallow here at low tide and you’ll have to paddle quite a way before it’s deep enough to swim properly.

(Source: – The Thaiger)