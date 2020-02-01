Thailand’s Latest Head Count: 66.6 million, Including Nearly A Million Foreigners

Thailand officially had 66,558,935 residents as of December 31, the government formally announced on Thursday (January 30).

That figure includes 944,778 non-Thai residents – 494,325 males and 450,453 females.

The 65,614,157 Thai nationals counted in the census are inversely split in gender ratio – 32,110,775 males and 33,503,382 females.

Bangkok had 5,666,264 residents – 5,556,631 Thais (2,609,200 males, 2,947,431 females) and 109,633 non-Thai residents (60,116 males, 49,517 females).

Nakhon Ratchasima is the next most populous province with 2,648,927 people.

(Source: – The Nation)

