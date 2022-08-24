Thailand’s Motorists Face Jail Time For Splashing Pedestrians

A Thai government warning that drivers face jail time and fines if they splash pedestrians has drawn an unusual response from the nation’s strollers – fix the roads!

The threat is all the more bizarre given Thailand is in the midst of its monsoon season and it is almost impossible to drive on the kingdom’s roads without splashing through pools of water and puddles. But many netizens responded to the government’s warning by telling them to fix its hazardous roads instead.

The Thai Government Public Relations Department Facebook page yesterday reeled out the possible penalties drivers face in Thailand if they splash pedestrians with dirty water from puddles on the road.

According to the Road Traffic Act, referred to in the post, splashing pedestrians with water violates the Road Traffic Act Section 43: driving without being aware of the safety or troubles of others. Drivers who break the law could face a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Moreover, if the water splash causes damage to others’ assets, drivers will be considered violating Section 358 of the Criminal law: whoever damages, destroys, or causes a depreciation on public or others’ property, shall be imprisoned for up to five years, fined up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The PR department also added that the victims or owners of the damaged assets could claim compensation according to the Civil and Commercial Law, Section 438. The amount of the compensation will depend on the court adjustment.

The department told victims to file a complaint at a police station with a picture or a video of the car and its registration numbers.

Many netizens said that Thailand’s roads should be constructed in a way where the rain falls away into drains. They added roads shouldn’t collect puddles or pools when it rains. Others commented that the companies who constructed the roads should be punished before motorists.

Meanwhile, others thanked the department for informing them of their rights as pedestrians, adding it should make motorists drive carefully. They said drivers should be generous no matter how bad the roads are.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related