Thailand’s New Increased Speed Limits Are Now In Effect

New driving laws which will see speed limits increase for some drivers in Thailand have now come into effect.

The new rules, which were first announced earlier this month, have now become law after being published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

Most notable of the new rules is the increase in speed limit for cars using highways.

The new rules state that anyone using the outside lane on a highway must not drive slower than 100km/h but no faster than 120km/h.

The new speed limits for vehicles is as follows:

Vehicles with more than 15 seats: 90km/h

Tow trucks: 65km/h

Motorcycles: 80km/h

Big bikes 400cc or above: 110km/h

School buses: 80km/h

Vehicles with more than 7 seats but less than 15: 100km/h

Tractor or agricultural vehicle: 45km/h

Transport officials said the new speed limits were introduced to help increase safety on major highways, typically those with four or more lanes.

It has been claimed that some people drive too slow, which is unsafe. By comparison, some motorcyclists drive too fast, which is why their speed limit has been reduced.

The only times the new speed limits do not apply is during poor visibility or if the lane is obstructed.

Thailand is of course known for its dangerous roads, which claim in excess of 20,000 lives per year and close to one million people are injured. Around 70 percent of all deaths on Thai roads are motorcyclists.

