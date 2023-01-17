North East Thailand Times

Thailand’s Northeast To Remain Cold Until Thursday

ByRobert Haines

Jan 17, 2023

Temperatures in Thailand’s north-eastern provinces are forecast to drop by 4-6oC from today (Monday) through Thursday while, in Bangkok and its suburbs, northern, central and eastern regions they will fall by 2-4oC over the same period, the Meteorological Department reports.

The cold weather is attributable to the arrival of a strong cold front over northern Thailand and the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, those living in southern Thailand are advised to brace for flash floods at the bases of mountains and river overflows, as heavy rain is forecast due to the north-easterly monsoon, which is covering the Gulf of Thailand and the south.

Rough seas and strong winds are forecast in the northern Gulf, with waves of two metres and about three metres in stormy areas.

People living along the southern coastline on the eastern seaboard are advised to brace for storm surges and small vessels should not venture out to sea for their safety.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

