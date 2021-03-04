Thailand’s Re-opening “Coming Soon” As Anutin Shows “Vaccine Passport”

Picture: Kapook

Thailand’s DPM and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul went on Facebook to show what he hopes every Thai will soon be holding.

A vaccine passport.

The passport is officially titled “International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis” and has parts in English to facilitate international travel.

Every Thai who has been vaccinated will get one.

Picture: Kapook

Anutin was upbeat on his page promoting Thai hashtags that translated as # Thais must be safe and # together the country will recover.

Based on this Kapook said that the opening of Thailand was “coming soon” and quoted the minister as saying that soon for Thais everything would be “relatively normal”.

(Source: – Kapook)

