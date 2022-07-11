North East Thailand Times

Thais Set To Pay Record Five Baht A Unit In New Electricity Charges From September

ByRobert Haines

Jul 11, 2022

image.jpeg

Daily News Thai Caption: Electricity set to cost 5 baht/unit

 

Daily News reported that the cost of electricity was set to break through the 5 baht a unit barrier for the first time.

 

Electrical authorities pointed to the high cost of gas used to generate electricity.

 

They quoted sources at the Energy Regulatory Commission as saying that the FT rate was possibly about to change from September to December meaning that the rate per unit would border on 5 baht in the last four months of the year.

 

The FT rate – that is used to calculate charges – will be announced for the end of the year at the end of July.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

 

The main problem is the rising cost of imported gas used to supplement natural gas extracted from the Gulf of Thailand.

By Robert Haines

