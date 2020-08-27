Thaivisa Launches New Thailand Golf Directory

Golf plays a huge part in Thailand’s tourist industry, along with Medical tourism and Weddings. In fact, over 700,000 international golf vacationers spent their tourist dollars coming to Thailand back in the busy period of 2018.

Naturally those figures have dropped now due to the Covid 19, however there is still a large number of expats working or retired in Thailand, who regularly play up to four rounds of golf a month.

It is estimated that currently there are over 1.7 million rounds played a year at over 250 golf courses across Thailand.

With the recent news that Thailand tops the list of the safest destinations to visit, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

However, most travel companies do not expect international tourists to return in large numbers until well into 2021 and maybe longer.

However, the Thai golf industry still needs to compete against other Asian countries such as Vietnam or Cambodia to attract those valuable overseas golfers.

Digital Golf Directory Launched

Therefore, Thaivisa in conjunction with Birdie Thailand, have launched a new Digital Golf Directory on their Golf in Thailand Forum, aimed at giving the Thai golf industry an international platform to promote their courses and services.

Check it out at https://forum.thaivisa.com/forum/278-golfing-in-thailand/

In conjunction with Mike Bridge editor of Thai Golf News, the new Forum now includes a golf directory, a golf news section plus platforms for clubs to post their promotions, items for sale and a section for Golf Societies.

Mike Bridge said, “We have separated the golf directory into regions, and we have listed over 140 golf clubs across the country. Naturally out of a total 250 courses, some are either too remote or maybe not up to international standards to be included. Therefore, we believe that the courses shown are maintained to international standards and are able to offer a service that will attract Overseas players.”

The Golf in Thailand Forum which has already attracted over 65,000 views in the first month, will also allow viewers to post their own comments or even write a short review on a particular course, which overtime will become invaluable information for future players.

Dan Cheeseman, managing director at Thaivisa added, “There has never been a greater need for up to date information, especially since the Covid 19 Pandemic, and our status as the No.1 website about Thailand for foreigners has seen the site soar to over 7 million-page views a month and our social media reach grow exponentially in 2020.

We already work closely with the tourist industry and including the Tourism Authority of Thailand through Expat Explore , so adding a strong platform as well to promote Thailand’s golf industry makes a lot of sense.”

All basic entries are free to all golf clubs with enhanced packages available allowing extra information, photos and offers to be included.

Thaivisa believes golfers locally and internationally will embrace the Golf in Thailand Forum, and will find it both useful and helpful.

Golfing in Thailand aims to become the No.1 information source for golfers keen to play in the Land of Smiles.

Check out Golfing in Thailand here: https://forum.thaivisa.com/forum/278-golfing-in-thailand/

Thaivisa golf survey – have your say on golf in Thailand

To coincide with the launch of Thaivisa’s new golf forum we are conducting our first major global golf survey.

Therefore we do hope you can take a minute to complete the survey by clicking on the link below, and we will be publishing the results in September.

Complete the survey here: https://kwiksurveys.com/s/KeWmuKZB

Everyone who completes the survey stands a chance to win a premium performance polo shirt from Fenix.

