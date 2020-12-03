The End Of The ID Card? Thailand To Launch New Mobile ID System

The days of Thais having to carry their ID card with them are coming to an end with the development of an online system.

Daily News reported that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) working with other telecoms agencies will be introducing “Mobile ID” (instead of a card).

People who want to get the service just have to take their smart phone and ID card to their mobile operator and they will guide the user through the process that involves facial recognition and the use of a QR code.

The new service is being promoted as a boon for Thais in accessing such things as online banking services, government services and online purchase as well as matters involving Thai driving licences.

Mobile ID is expected to begin in the New Year.

