The Locals Fighting A 20-Year Battle Against Udon Thani Potash Mine Plan

Udon Thani Environmental Conservation Group prepares a big banner to show its unwavering opposition to the planned potash mine in Udon Thani.

Worried about her hometown, 75-year-old Manee Boonrod is flying a green flag at her home to signal that she will keep fighting to protect the environment and the health of local residents.

“If you want to mine, do it in your area, not ours,” said Manee, a leading force behind the Udon Thani Environment Conservation Group.

For over 20 years, she has waged a battle against a plan to operate a huge potash mine across five subdistricts of Udon Thani’s Muang and Prachak Sinlapakom districts.

“Our hometown has always been a pleasant place to live. But we can’t be sure what will happen if mining operations start here,” she said.

