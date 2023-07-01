Thief’s Superstitious Sreak Foiled: Police Nab Suspect Behind Spree Of Supermarket Heists In Isaan

A superstitious thief from Thailand, who targeted various supermarkets and convenience stores in Ubon Ratchathani’s Isaan province, was apprehended by the police. The man believed that his arrest was due to his failure to perform a religious ritual before carrying out his most recent crime.

On June 29, officers from Mueang Ubon Ratchathabni Police Station successfully arrested the thief, identified as 36-year-old Phantara Nithipaphakum. This arrest came after an employee at Lotus’s supermarket witnessed Phantara attempting to steal items on June 28.

During the incident, a high-speed motorcycle chase ensued between the police officers and Phantara, resulting in both motorcycles toppling over on an uneven road. Although the initial attempt to catch him failed, they eventually managed to apprehend the suspect.

Before the subsequent arrest, officers confiscated Phantara’s backpack, which contained his mobile phone, a hair wig, a hat, sneakers, a long-sleeved shirt, and pants. With this evidence, the officers were confident that Phantara was the wanted suspect they had been searching for over the past two years, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

During questioning, Phantara confessed to committing eight robberies between 2021 and 2023. His targets included five 7-Eleven convenience stores, two Lotus’s supermarkets, and the most recent incident at a Big C supermarket on June 26 of this year.

Phantara disclosed that he resorted to these crimes to provide for his wife and two children and to repay his online gambling debts. The superstitious suspect claimed that his arrest was a consequence of not performing his usual religious ritual before the robbery. According to Phantara, his ritual involved lighting nine incense sticks and carefully selecting an auspicious day that was believed to be perfect for the intended theft.

Furthermore, ThaiRath reported that Phantara not only engaged in superstitious rituals before his thefts but also familiarized himself with Thai law to avoid harsher punishment. He would always speak politely to the victims, apologize after the theft, and refrain from using weapons or vehicles during the crimes in order to receive a lighter sentence.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related