Three New Covid-19 Cases – All In State Quarantine

Thailand saw three new confirmed Covid-19 cases in state quarantine without any deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported today (June 22).

Thailand, which has now reached 28 days without a domestic case, is considered a low-risk country.

However, Taweesin said the situation around the world is still worrisome, with a more than 3-digit increase in the number of infections in a host of countries.

The three latest patients in Thailand are from India. The female patients, aged 11, 21 and 34, returned home on June 18 and went into state quarantine in Chon Buri. All were asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, four patients have fully recovered and returned home.

As of today, the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,151 (2,444 domestic cases and 214 in state quarantine). Of these, 71 are under treatment, 3,022 have recovered and been discharged, and 58 have died.

Globally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has hit 9 million, up by 130,000 in a 24-hour period, with 4.8 million having recovered and more than 470,000 dying.

(Source: – The Nation)

