Thundershowers, Isolated Heavy Rain Forecast For Most Parts Of Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday that an active monsoon trough lies across the Central, the upper South and the East, while the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Continuous rainfall is forecast for most of the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South. People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff, the department said.

Strong winds with waves 2-3 metres high and more than three metres high during thundershowers are predicted for the Andaman Sea. The department advised all ships to proceed with caution while small boats should keep ashore.

Meanwhile, the category 2 tropical depression over central Vietnam and the South China Sea is set to make landfall and downgrade to category-1 active low pressure over Cambodia, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds to the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and the East of Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Northeast: Cloudy with thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rain; minimum temperature 22-24°C, maximum 27-30°C.

(Source: – The Nation)

