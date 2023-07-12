North East Thailand Times

Thunderstorms Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Sweep Across 40% Of Thailand, Including Bangkok

ByRobert Haines

Jul 12, 2023

 

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Thailand will continue to experience thunderstorms. They predict that approximately 40% of the country, including Bangkok, will be affected by heavy rainfall.

These downpours are a result of a southwesterly monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, waves are expected to reach around 1 meter high in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In areas impacted by thunderstorms, wave heights may reach between 1 and 2 meters. Seafarers in these regions are advised to exercise caution while navigating and avoid areas where thunderstorms are occurring.

According to the weather forecast reported by Sanook, different parts of Thailand will experience varying intensities of rain and thunderstorms from 6 am today to 6 am tomorrow.

In the northeast region, specifically in provinces such as Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Nakhon Ratchasima, thunderstorms are expected to affect around 30% of the area. Temperatures will range from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius as the lowest and 35 to 36 degrees Celsius as the highest. The wind direction will be southwest with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometers per hour.

