Thunderstorms, Strong Winds, Falling Temperatures Forecast Until Friday

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has advised 50 provinces to brace for thunderstorms, strong winds and falling temperatures, by 1-3oC, with hailstorms in some areas from today (Wednesday) until Friday.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok this morning, 60% of the capital was lashed by heavy rain, with poor visibility being reported by motorists on the expressways, forcing them to reduce the speed to prevent accidents.

The turbulent weather conditions are being caused by the arrival of a strong cold front from China, which is covering Thailand’s north-east and is forecast to spread to other regions, said the department, adding that these conditions will converge with the westerly winds, blowing through the north tomorrow and Friday.

Affected areas today include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak in the north, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin in the north-east, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and its suburbs.

Areas to be affected tomorrow and Friday are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.

Rough seas are forecast in the Gulf, with waves as high as two or three metres in stormy areas. Sailors are warned to exercise caution and to avoid stormy areas.

Temperatures in Bangkok and its suburbs are predicted to drop by 1-2oC, to minimum of 24-26oC today through tomorrow.

(Source: – Thai PBS)