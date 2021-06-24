Thursday Covid Update: Latest Wave Exceeds 200,000 Cases

The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand has exceeded 200,000 infections. Since April 1, when the clusters at Bangkok nightlife districts were detected, 203,784 Covid-19 infections have been reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Today, the CCSA reported 3,879 new Covid-19 cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths. Out of the new cases, 229 were found in correctional facilities, adding to the more than 30,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons who tested positive for the virus in the recent wave.

Other updates…

After reports in Bangkok about a limited number of available public hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in critical condition, the Public Health Minister is reassuring the public that hospitals in Thailand have a sufficient number of beds to care for Covid-19 patients. He adds there are no shortages of medicine or protective equipment.

Since the start of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign earlier this month, an average of 300,000 doses has been administered each day.

The Phuket Sandbox has been approved by the Cabinet, allowing travellers from overseas, who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, to enter the island province without quarantine starting on July 1.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

