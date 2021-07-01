Thursday Covid Update: Record High Of 57 Deaths; 5,533 New Infections

5,533 new Covid-19 cases and a record high of 57 Covid-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 235,971 Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 44 were reported in correctional facilities, showing an improvement in the Covid situation at Thai prisons, where more than 30,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus over the past few months, but a significant increase in the number of local transmissions.

Other updates…

The “Phuket Sandbox” launches today, allowing foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the island province without undergoing a 14-day quarantine. So far, the Department of Disease Control has approved around 500 Certificates of Entry, or COEs, a requirement for entering Thailand.

Japan will be donating 1.05 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. The doses will arrive on July 9.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

