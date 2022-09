To date the Times Group has only published news aricles covering Buriram, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Thailand, based on the online news sites for the three provinces.

With the amalgamation of the three sites into one, the Group the formed theNorth East Times. The North East Region of Thailand comprises 20 Provinces and from now on the Group will publish news stories on all 20 Provinces, as and when they become available.

The Group hopes readers will enjoy yhis imprpvement to the publication.

