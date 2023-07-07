TMD Issues Flash Floods And Heavy Rain Warning

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for the upcoming weekend, cautioning the public to be prepared for intense rainfall, the risk of flash floods, and forest runoff. They also advised against boat travel due to high waves.

Today, the TMD provided a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, emphasizing the continuation of moderate southwest monsoon conditions over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in ongoing thundershowers.

Wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea range from 1 to 2 meters, and in areas with thundershowers, they can exceed 2 meters. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are approximately 1 meter high, and in thundershower areas, they can reach 1 to 2 meters. Boat operators in these regions are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.

The weather forecast for Thailand from midnight today until midnight tomorrow predicts a 40% chance of thundershowers in the northern region, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius as a minimum and 34 to 37 degrees Celsius as a maximum, with southwest winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometers per hour. Similar weather patterns are expected in the northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions, including the vicinity of Bangkok.

The general weather forecast from July 6 to 12 anticipates ongoing thundershowers due to the prevailing moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This is further influenced by low atmospheric pressure over the upper part of Vietnam.

Between July 8 and 10, southerly and southeasterly winds will cover the lower northern region, northeast, central region (including Bangkok and Nonthaburi), the east, and the south, leading to increased rainfall and heavy downpours in some areas.

Moderate winds with waves approximately one meter high are expected in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand from July 7 to 12, and in areas with thundershowers, waves may exceed one to two meters.

The warning advises people from Saturday, July 8 to Monday, July 10, to remain cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could result in sudden floods and forest runoff. Rural areas near mountain slopes, water passages, and basins should make necessary preparations. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are also urged to travel carefully and avoid areas with thundershowers.

