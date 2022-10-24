Tono’s Mekong Swim” Raises Over 60 Million Baht

Thai actor Phakin Khamwilaisak, better known as “Tono”, has raised over 60 million baht with his charity swim across the Mekong River off Nakhon Phanom yesterday to raise funds for hospitals in the northeastern province and neighbouring Laos.

Phakin, swimming under the theme “One Man And The River”, covered a total distance of 15 kms along the Mekong River that took him to Khammouane province on the Laotian side where he was given a rousing welcome.

The whole venture took about seven hours. After arriving at That Sikhottabong Temple in Khammouane, Phakin and his team took a ride to Khammouane Hospital to meet its medical staff. Parts of the funds being raised will be donated to the Laotian hospital.

Phakin said his charity swim was intended to raise money to buy medical equipment for the main hospitals in Nakhon Phanom and Khammouane.

(Source: – Asean Now)

