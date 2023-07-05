Tragic Drowning Of Monk In Udon Thani Sparks Local Mystery And Fear

Yesterday, new information emerged regarding a tragic incident involving the drowning of a local monk in the Mueang Udon Thani district. The lifeless body of 44-year-old Monk Boonmi Papaso was discovered in a large agricultural pond. Sirichai Pothichak, an inspector from Huay Luang Police Station, reported that the decomposed body was found floating approximately three meters away from the pond’s edge. There were no apparent signs of struggle or visible injuries, leading authorities to conclude that the cause of death was drowning.

A significant crowd of local residents and monks had gathered at the scene to witness the incident. Despite the apparent cause of death, a formal autopsy was ordered at Udon Thani Centre Hospital to rule out any foul play in this tragic drowning. Pirom Chanpan, a 67-year-old woman and the mother of the deceased monk, expressed her distress over her son’s unexpected demise.

Pirom revealed that her son had informed her two days prior about his intention to return to his monastery in Chaiyaphum province but had since been unreachable. On July 2, the same day as “Wan Pra,” a Buddhist holy day, Pirom had a troubling dream in which she saw her son walking in his robes through another village. Despite attempting to communicate with him in the dream, Monk Boonmi did not respond and simply walked away, as reported by KhaoSod.

Adding to the family’s unease, Pirom’s daughter, who happened to be Boonmi’s younger sister, had a similar dream. This led the family to believe that Boonmi’s spirit was trying to communicate his death. According to Buddhist beliefs, a deceased individual becomes aware of their death after three days, which may explain the appearance of her son’s silent apparition in her dreams.

In another distressing incident that recently unfolded in the Isaan province, a drug addict tragically took the life of a respected elderly monk. The perpetrator showed no remorse and claimed that his actions were necessary for self-defense.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related