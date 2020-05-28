Travel, Curfew Restrictions Next To Be Lifted

Restarting interprovincial travel and reducing curfew hours will be the focus of the government meeting today (May 27) on the third phase of easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The third-phase relaxation is due to begin on Monday (June 1).

Restrictions on travel in the country would be lifted at the meeting, confirmed Gen Somsak Rungsita, National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general.

Permission to ease the restrictions would come from central government, though provincial authorities could maintain tighter controls on movement at their borders if necessary, he added.

The possibility of reopening amusement parks, water parks and allowing some sports activities would also be discussed with public health agencies, said Somsak. However, venues and sports deemed to be at-risk of Covid-19 transmission would be restarted under the fourth phase of lockdown relaxation.

The meeting’s decisions will be put to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday (May 29). Guidelines for businesses and activities that can reopen will be announced on Saturday (May 30).

(Source: – The Nation)

