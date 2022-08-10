Tropical Storm ‘Mulan’ To Hit Several Provinces Of Thailand Between August 11-13

Tropical storm “Mulan” which started at 4am this morning in the upper South China Sea is headed for Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department.

The storm is travelling at 20 kilometres per hour and is expected to hit China’s Hainan island first, then Vietnam and then arrive in Thailand as soon as tomorrow.

As a result, northern Thailand and some areas of northeast Thailand can expect heavy rain and potential flash flooding between August 11-13. “Mulan” is expected to bring heavy rainfall in the following provinces…

August 11

Northern Thailand: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae and Uttaradit.

Northeast Thailand: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.

Eastern Thailand: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

August 12

Northern Thailand: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.

Northeast Thailand: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.

Eastern Thailand: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

August 13

Northern Thailand: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Thailand: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Bueng Kan.

“Mulan” is expected to cause tall waves and choppy conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Upper Gulf of Thailand. Sailors should proceed with caution, advises the department.

People are advised to never attempt driving through floods.

