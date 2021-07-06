Tuesday Covid Update: 5,420 New Cases And 57 Deaths

5,420 new Covid-19 cases and 57 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, 265,790 infections have been recorded by the CCSA since April 1.

Out of the new cases confirmed today, 37 were found in correctional facilities. The current wave spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

The more transmissible Delta variant is becoming more prevalent in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of infections. The CCSA has advised people to avoid interprovincial travel.

Other updates…

A medic is warning that the Delta variant, which was first found in India, will be dominant in Thailand by the end of July.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has found no deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccines, according to the Thai government’s news bureau. Since the start of the vaccine rollout on February 28, the DDC found 1,148 suffered “severe side effects” after some time after being injected with the vaccine. In the government’s mass vaccination campaign, more than 10 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The CCSA acknowledged that there will be a shortage of vaccines. Priority will be given to the elderly and those with underlying conditions, particularly in high risk areas like Bangkok.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

