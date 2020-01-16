Twenty Provinces Hit By Drought Seek Urgent Assistance

Twenty provinces have asked the government for urgent disaster support due to the drought, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said.

These provinces are: Chiang Rai, Nan, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Buri Ram, Kalasin, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Uttaradit, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri, Sukhothai, Phayao and Sakon Nakhon. Some 98 districts, 541 sub-districts, 4,600 villages are in need of assistance.

The DDPM said it has organised water trucks to distribute water to alleviate the suffering of people. It is determining water distribution points so that it can reach people in all areas. It has also requested cooperation from the public to use water conservatively.

People who are suffering from the drought can call for help via 1784, 24 hours, to receive urgent assistance.

(Source: – The Nation)

