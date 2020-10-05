Two New Covid-19 Cases In State Quarantine

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported two new cases in state quarantine facilities on Sunday.

A 27-year-old female student returned from the United Kingdom on September 28 and entered a state quarantine facility in Samut Prakarn province. She tested positive on October 2.

A 19-year-old student returned from South Africa on September 28 and tested positive on October 2 at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, five patients have recovered and been discharged.

The total number of confirmed cases in Thailand increased to 3,585 (647 in state quarantine), of whom 138 are in hospital and 3,388 have recovered and been discharged while 59 people have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 35.1 million (up by 294,378), 26.12 million have recovered, 7.97 million are active cases (66,070 in severe condition), and 1.03 million have died (increasing by 4,791).

Thailand ranks 138th for most cases in the world, while the US has the most number with 7.6 million, followed by India 6.54 million, Brazil 4.9 million, Russia 1.2 million and Colombia 848,147.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...