Two Thais Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mae Sot

Two Thais, a husband and wife, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mae Sot, Tak province.

The couple had been contact with an infected truck driver who had travelled to the province from Myanmar.

The infections are Thailand’s first domestic transmissions in more than one month.

This is a developing news story. This post may be updated without warning.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

