Typhoon Bringing Rain To Most Of Thailand From Wednesday

The Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday that Category-5 Typhoon Molave will bring rain to the country from Wednesday to Friday.

Molave will move westward over the middle of the South China Sea at 25 kilometres per hour and is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday before weakening to Category-3 tropical storm, when it will hit Thailand.

Molave is expected to bring heavy rainfall, especially in lower Northeast and South of Thailand.

Provinces that will be affected by the storm on Wednesday are:

Northeast: Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Provinces that will be affected on Thursday and Friday are:

Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Mahasarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

(Source: – The Nation)

