Typhoon Warning To Farmers In North

Vamco has prompted the evacuation of almost half a million residents in Vietnam after earlier sweeping across the Philippines’ largest island of Luzon.

Swathes of the region reportedly remained without power and with only limited or no telecommunication services recently after Goni — the most powerful typhoon this year — toppled power lines, destroyed houses and flooded roads.

Pre-emptive evacuations of around 400,000 people were credited with saving many lives as heavy rain effectively shut down Manila, the sprawling capital of 12 million people, and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Vamco is likely to avoid the heavily flooded areas of Nakhon Ratchasima in the lower Northeast today, according to the storm’s projected path.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said floods still remained in five districts: Pak Chong, Pak Thong Chai, Phimai, Chum Phuang and Non Sung.

Floods have inundated homes and affected 448 families although the water is gradually receding. The Department is monitoring Suphan Buri, where 22 villages are receiving flood assistance.