Ubolratana Dam Usable Water Drops 11% Amid Insufficient Wastewater Plants

A significant reduction in available water has been reported at Ubolratana Dam in Khon Kaen, with a decrease of 11% attributed to a lack of sufficient wastewater treatment facilities in the area. The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has disclosed that the dam currently holds only 32% of its total capacity, with a usable water volume of 207 million cubic meters (m³), compared to last year’s 220 million m³. Surasri Kidtimonton, the ONWR secretary-general, has stated that officials are still working on a plan to mitigate flooding and drought in the Chi River basin region, which covers a land area of approximately 12.85 million rai across multiple provinces. Starting from May 1 to October 31, water will be released downstream from the Ubolratana dam to ensure water supply for five Provincial Waterworks Authority offices, serving 45 villages, and to support 10 industrial sites along the Pong River, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

The central Chi River basin frequently faces water-related challenges, including floods during the rainy season, water shortages in the dry season, and water quality issues. Kidtimonton explained that the ONWR has determined that the area’s low water reserves are primarily caused by the inadequate number of water treatment plants to handle discharges from farms and factories, as well as runoff from the northern regions.

Further investigations in the Chi River basin revealed that Chulabhorn Dam in Chaiyaphum has a water volume of 61.5 million m³, of which only 39% is usable. Similarly, the Lam Pao Dam in Kalasin holds 768 million m³, with 87% being usable. These areas consistently face flooding, sporadic rainfall, and water-related environmental problems, including a drought that has affected approximately 7.47 million rai of land.

According to Kidtimonton, the ONWR’s latest estimate indicates that the dams and reservoirs in the area can store approximately 2.47 billion m³ of water. However, the region requires at least 3.37 billion m³ of water for daily activities, including agriculture, industry, and tourism. The Thai Meteorological Department has also predicted below-average rainfall this year due to El Nino. State agencies are expected to develop a new water management plan for the upcoming year.

