For those who are enthusiastic about Local festivals, the Candle Festival on Khao Phansa Day is the most important event of the province, in which huge and elaborately carved candles are paraded throughout the city.

Popular souvenirs from Ubon Ratchathani include hand-woven cotton cloth, loincloth, silk cloth, folk pattern pillows, and brass wares. For fFood lovers, white pork sausage, Thai sweet sausage, and northeastern-style fermented sausage are the must-try.

Things to do in Ubon Ratchathani:

1. Wat Nong Pah Pong Wat Nong Pah Pong is one of the main forest monasteries under the auspicious direction of late Thai Forest Tradition meditation master, Ajahn Chah. It is located in Ubon Ratchathani Province, in Warin Chamrap District. The purpose behind this monastery was to have a place for monks, nuns and laypeople to study and practice the teachings of Buddha, under Ajahn Chah. There are certain methods and techniques used by the disciples which help in cultivating good mind and body habits so that it benefits future and present generations. It is a perfect place to indulge in Buddhist teachings and techniques to free your mind and body from limitations.

Wat Pah Nanachat is another monastery dedicated to the Theravadan Forest Tradition. Tourists can indulge in a short term or long term meditation practices, to clear their mind and body. People interested in visiting Wat Pah Nanchat should let the monastery know well in advance, as there are limited facilities, which are usually booked. There are certain rules regarding the clothes to be worn by men and women, which need to be followed. Make sure to be prepared well in advance regarding what needs to be taken care of, when visiting Wat Pah Nanachat monastery.

2. Ubon Ratchathani National Museum The Ubon Ratchathani National Museum is an informative museum, located in what was once the city hall. It has a lot of things on display, from Dvaravati-era Buddhist ordination precinct stones and a 2500-year-old Dong Son bronze drum to Ubon textiles. The Ubon Ratchathani National Museum has a prized possession, which is 9th-century Ardhanarisvara. Ardhanarisvara is a statue depicting a composite of Shiva and his consort Uma, merged into one being. While the museum is small in size, there are many prized items on display. The admission fee is around 3 USD and is open from Wednesdays to Sundays.

3. Wat Thung Si Muang Temple Wat Thung Si Muang Temple was constructed during the time of Rama III. It was built to hold a replica of the Buddha’s footprint. There is a beautiful Tripitaka library here (the sacred Pali canon of Theravada Buddhism), that sits on a pond and it was designed especially to prevent insects from destroying the palm scrolls, held inside. The entire architecture is kind of mixture of Lao and Rattanakosin styles. Alongside the Tripitaka library, is Ho Phra Buddha Bot, which is close to the second chapel. The library has a wrap-around gallery, which surrounds the hall where the books are stored. There are still a few scriptures stored here today, for demonstration purposes. The rest of the valuable manuscripts are now stored in an air conditioned building, in another part of the temple. 4. Ubonnithat Culture Display

The Ubonnithat Culture Display Museum is located in the lower level of the Ubon Ratchathani Art and Culture Centre, at Rajabhat University. It contains far more cultural items and references than the National Museum and there are certain displays which are quite modern. The herbal medicines, music, costumes and a great many sculpted candles of Ubon’s famous forest monks, are on display here.

5. Wat Maha Wanaram Wat Maha Wanaram is a well-known temple, which is also called as Wat Phra Yai, meaning the Big Buddha Temple. There is a beautiful and elegant golden statue of Buddha in this temple. The statue is from the year 1807 and is created in Laotian style. Wat Maha Wanaram temple’s architecture is unique and intriguing. It has level roofs and interesting decorations, all around the perimeter. Every April, there is a ceremony held on the full moon day, to celebrate Buddha.

6. Hat Wat Tai Beach Hat Wat Tai Beach is located in Nai Mueang Sub-district, in Ubon Ratchathani Province and is one of the most important tourist attractions in Ubon Ratchathani. It’s an island, with a beautiful, small beach, right in the middle of the Mun River. You can view this alluring beach while standing on the Seriprachathippatai Bridge. The best time of the month to visit Hat Wat Tai is during the months of January until May, during the dry season. Because of the low level of the Mun River during this time, the island is surrounded by smooth white sand. The entire atmosphere is very appealing, because of the clean water and trees on the island. Hat Wat Tai is a popular party venue for younger people. There are plenty of options for restaurants on rafts here! As Hat Wat Tai’s water is clear and the sand is clean, the entire atmosphere of this place is quite pleasant. This is a great place for swimming and relaxing. The wooden bridge and houseboats create quite an interesting view of this surreal beach and the evenings here are quite stunning.

7. Hat Salung