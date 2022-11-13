The final post on the provinces of the North-East region.

Udon Thani is probably best known for its Archaeological wonders, paramount among them the hamlet of Ban Chiang where the world’s first Bronze Age civilization is believed to have flourished more than 5,000 years ago.

Geographically, the province is located on a plateau which is approximately 187 meters above sea level. Most of the area is covered with rice fields, forests, and hills; the Phu Pan mountain range and the Songkhram River are the provinces two primary natural attractions.

Udon Thani is also famous for its natural tourist attractions and local products like Pha Khid or patterned silk weaving. Local communities are also very charming with simple way of living.

Things to do in Udon Thani:

1. Kham Chanot Kham Chanot situated at Wat Siri Suttho, Tambon Wang Thong, is a sacred place that has been much revered and respected by the local people. It is said that this place is a gateway of the underwater world in regard to a legend of the great Naga or Serpent King according to the Isan and Lao people’s belief. At present, the area is heavily covered by the groves of Chanot or Taraw palm trees, which are similar to palm and coconut trees in combination. The Pu Si Suttho Shrine and a sacred pond are located in the same area.

2. Red Lotus sea Red Lotus Sea is located in Nong Han, Amphoe Kumphawapi, is a natural water source enriched with numerous species of fish, fowls and aqua plants. Covering an area of 22,500 rai or 36 square kilometres, the attraction can be appreciated during December – February, where tourists can witness the breathtaking picture of endless water lilies blossoming and blanketing all over the Nong Han Lake, which the name Red Lotus Sea came from.

3. Wat Pa Phu Kon Wat Pa Phu Kon is located in the Pa Na Yung and Pa Nam Som National Forest Reserve in Ban Na Kham Yai, Tambon Ban Kong, which occupies the area of three provinces: Udon Thani, Loei, and Nong Khai. The Temple is peaceful and suitable for Dhamma practice. It houses the Buddha’s relics enshrined inside the head of Phra Ruang Rot Si Burapha, a principal Buddha image installed at the front of Phra Pathom Rattana Buraphachan Maha Chedi and the 20-metre long reclining Buddha, Phra Phutthasaiyat Lokanat Satsada Maha Muni lying exquisitely in the posture of the ultimate nirvana, made of white marble from the City of Carrara in Italy.

4. Phu Phra Bat Historical Park Phu Phra Bat Historical Park is located at the foot of the Phu Phan mountain, covers an area of 5.5 square kilometres in Ban Tio, Tambon Mueang Phan. The Park depicts human civilisation and the changes of topography, in which most of the structures are sandstone having been eroded by nature to become rock formations indifferent sizes and shapes. There is interesting evidence relating tothe life of people in the past as well as the use of the area for a religious site; for example, Phra Phutthabat Bua Bok, Phra Phuttabat Lang Tao, caves and stone shelters.

5. Wat PhothiSomphon Wat PhothiSomphon is situated on Pho Si Road, Tambon Mak Khaeng, was constructed in the end of the reign of King Rama V the Great of the Rattanakosin period. The Temple also houses Phra Boromathat Thamma Chedi and the museum of monk masters lifelike statues of the insightful meditation school.

6. Wat Pa Ban Tat Wat Pa Ban Tat is located in Tambon Ban Tat, features dense forestland with an area of approximately 163 rai and is a habitat of ample wildlife. The Temple was a residence of Luang Ta Maha Bua Yannasampanno, an insightful meditation monk master under Phra Achan Man PhuriThatto’s school, who was much revered by the public and is suitable for Dhamma practice.

7. Walking Street Walking Street is located in the area of the Udon Thani Municipality, offers products that are harmless to the environment, handmade, artworks, rare items, Local wisdom and Food. It provides the activity’s space for students to show their Musical talents to do busking and this is “another happiness sharing from Udon Thani Municipality”. There are more than 80 stalls on the street and also another walking street at the City Pillar Shrine. The market is open from 5 – 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

8. Ban Na Kha Textile Market Ban Na Kha Textile Market is situated on Mittaphap Road, Udon Thani – Nong Khai route in Ban Na Kha before arriving at Wat Nakha Thewi, is a market of more than 30 shops formed by a Group of textile weavers of Ban Na Kha and neighbouring villages consisting of shops selling Mi Khit or Khit silk pattern textiles. Each piece was woven in exquisite Khit patterns that is shiny and embossed, which is the identity of the Isan Cloth. Visitors can find some shops that sell products made of Khit textiles; such as, shirts, pants, skirts, shawls, backrest pillows, and souvenirs.

9. Nong Prachak Silapakhom Public park Nong Prachak Silapakhom Public Park is located in the Udon Thani Municipality, is an extensive swamp having existed before the establishment of Udon Thani town. Formerly called “Nong Na Kluea”, it was situated to the west of the town and later changed to “Nong Prachak” in honour of Major General HRH. Prince Prachaksinlapakhom, the founder of Udon Thani town.On the Island in the middle of the Lake is a small Garden filled with decorative and flowering plants with a bridge linking the island with the mainland. The Park consists of a fountain, a clock tower, and a playground. It serves as a place of recreation and exercise for the public.

10. Phu Foi Lom Ecotourism Project Phu Foi Lom Ecotourism Project is an ecotourism attraction located in the Pa Phan Don- Pa Kho National Forest Reserve occupying an area of 307.8 square kilometres on the Phu Phan Noi mountain Range, Tambon Thap Kung. It is one of the best natural learning centres in Isan region comprising demonstration plots and Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Birthday Anniversary botanical Garden. Visitors can admire the panoramic landscape of Udon Thani at the scenic point. The site also provides Accommodation and campsite areas for tourists with a Trekking activity. (Source: – Tourism Thailand)

