Udon Thani Clothing Traders Fall Victim To 1.3 Million Baht Online Share Scheme Fraud

Clothing traders in Udon Thani have reported a 38-year-old woman named ‘Som Priao’ for defrauding more than 30 individuals through an online investment scheme. She managed to escape with 1.3 million baht (US$37,700), leaving the victims facing financial difficulties. The traders are pleading with the police to assist in recovering their lost funds.

One victim, a 38-year-old woman named Pha (identity withheld), disclosed that she became acquainted with Som Priao when the latter became a regular customer at her clothing store. Over time, they developed a close relationship. Som Priao eventually persuaded Pha and other merchants to participate in an online investment scheme called “Online Share House By Som Priao.” Trusting her, many of the merchants invested varying amounts, ranging from a few thousand to 300,000 baht (US$8,700). Unfortunately, it became apparent that Som Priao had absconded with over a million baht.

The victims allege that Som Priao now lives a luxurious lifestyle, dressing in expensive designer clothes, which is a sharp contrast to her previous behavior of requesting credit for small purchases worth 500 baht (US$15). Initially, she agreed to make bi-weekly installment payments of 8,000 baht (US$230). However, after three months, she ceased communication and stopped responding to their calls. As a final resort, the group of merchants decided to file a complaint at the police station, hoping that Som Priao would show some compassion and return their money.

The merchants explained that their sole intention in joining the investment scheme was to generate additional income for reinvesting in their businesses, rather than engaging in illegal lottery sales due to fear of legal repercussions.

