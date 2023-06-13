Udon Thani Woman Abuses Son, Commits Suicide After Heavy Alcohol Consumption

Yesterday, a tragic event took place in Nong Na Charoen Village, Udon Thani province. A 49-year-old woman consumed a large amount of alcohol, assaulted her 14-year-old son, and ultimately took her own life. The family conducted the funeral rites, but the local villagers believed that an immediate funeral should have been carried out.

Today, reporters visited Wat Nong Na Choren temple, where the family held the funeral ceremony for the deceased. In the midst of their sorrow, Sai, the elder brother of the deceased and 64 years old, revealed that his sister had displayed erratic behavior and struggled with substance abuse. She had been a good person until her addiction to alcohol led to violent episodes against her son and husband, as well as attention-seeking behavior.

Sai mentioned that her actions were influenced by her habitual drug use and alcohol consumption. He expressed his deep sadness over her decision to end her life, as reported by KhaoSod.

The 14-year-old son, referred to as “A” to protect his identity, shared that his mother would often become violent when she was drunk. He recounted that the night before the incident, he couldn’t tolerate her abuse any longer and pushed her away, without foreseeing the tragic consequences.

He mentioned that his mother had made ominous remarks about her death, advising him to be strong and face life alone after she was gone. Despite her abusive behavior, “A” emphasized his love for his mother and his determination to complete his education until grade 12 before finding a good job.

