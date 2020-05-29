UK Visa Application Centre In Bangkok Re-opening

File photo

From 1 June, UK Visas and Immigration is beginning a phased resumption of services and our main Visa Application Centre in Bangkok (Trendy) will be open from the same date.

Customers who were unable to attend an earlier appointment, will be able to log into their account to book a new appointment from 26 May 2020. Customers who have completed their application on GOV.UK, but didn’t previously book an appointment at the Visa Application Centre, can do so from 25 May 2020.

Your safety is our priority, so customers visiting our Visa Application Centres may be asked to observe social distancing, undergo temperature checks or be required to wear facemasks/gloves, subject to local authority guidelines.

Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever (higher than 38 degrees Celsius), cough or difficulty breathing will be helped to reschedule their application submission for another day and will be advised to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility of their choice.

Please also be aware, that due to restrictions still in place globally, we are not currently able to offer the following services: Super Priority Visa, Priority Visa Service (visit) or Priority Visa for settlement or migration Service.

We strongly advise all customers to purchase Courier Return of their documents, so they do not have to visit the Visa Application Centre again, after a decision is made. If a decision has been made on your application, and you need to collect your passport from the Visa Application Centre, we will be contacting you to arrange this.

We will continue to monitor the situation and post updates on this page.

From 8 June, there will be new rules in place for entering the UK because of coronavirus (COVID-19). Please check the latest information before you travel at gov.uk/uk-border-control .

(Source: – vfsglobal)

Like this: Like Loading...