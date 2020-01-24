Upper Thailand Entering A Damp, Cool Weekend

China is sharing its weather with Thailand, with two separate high-pressure systems bringing rain to the North and Northeast, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Thursday (January 23).

Thundershowers and gusty winds are possible in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon and Mukdahan on Friday and Saturday, followed by a temperature drop of 6-8 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 10-15C and in the mountains of the North 1-13C, with isolated frost likely.

Temperatures in Central Thailand should decrease by 2-4C, prompting a warning to farmers about the potential for crop damage.

Winds will remain light in the North and Central regions, including Bangkok and vicinity, and rain will also be isolated and light, meaning there’ll be little respite from the dust and smog.

(Source: – The Nation)

