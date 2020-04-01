Upper Thailand Urged To Brace For Summer Thunderstorms

Upper Thailand could be hit by thunderstorms, the Thailand Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday (March 31).

The department said a high-pressure system from China will extend to the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. In addition, the southerly and the southeasterly winds blow in with humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions where hot to very hot conditions prevail.

Summer storms have been forecast for upper Thailand with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Hail is possible in some areas of the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central regions.

People in upper Thailand have been advised to avoid unsecure outdoor places and large trees. Farmers should beware of damage to crops.

The following provinces could be affected on April 1-2:

Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

On April 3-4:

North: Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The warning is in effect from March 31, 5am. The next weather advisory will be at 5pm.

(Source: – The Nation)

